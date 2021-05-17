Cadence Bank NA Decreases Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Cadence Bank NA trimmed its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETN. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 605.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $1,555,508.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,994 shares of company stock valued at $7,031,994 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Eaton from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.29.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $147.52. 19,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,237,635. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $73.12 and a 12-month high of $149.38. The firm has a market cap of $58.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.62%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

