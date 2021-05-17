Cadence Bank NA Grows Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 46.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,765 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after buying an additional 9,362,408 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1,791.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,849,000 after buying an additional 7,014,302 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Facebook by 357.0% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,152,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in Facebook by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,642,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $995,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $314.91. The company had a trading volume of 271,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,297,557. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.11 and a 12-month high of $331.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $306.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.90, for a total value of $15,910,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,839,096 shares of company stock valued at $542,948,913. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.87.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

