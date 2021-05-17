Cadence Bank NA Has $1.05 Million Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Cadence Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.8% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.3% during the first quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.8% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.2% during the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tufton Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.8% during the first quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $235.94. 16,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,541. The stock has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.90 and a fifty-two week high of $244.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.92.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total transaction of $976,591.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,229.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total value of $6,536,345.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,879 shares of company stock worth $9,089,398 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. OTR Global raised Constellation Brands from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.62.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

