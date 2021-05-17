Cadence Bank NA Has $1.39 Million Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Cadence Bank NA cut its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its stake in Eaton by 0.4% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 17,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.9% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 5,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,714.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $1,555,508.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,994 shares of company stock worth $7,031,994 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ETN. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. HSBC raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eaton from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.29.

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $147.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,237,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $73.12 and a 12-month high of $149.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.16. The company has a market cap of $58.79 billion, a PE ratio of 43.34, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.62%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.