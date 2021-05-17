Cadence Bank NA Purchases 126 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cadence Bank NA increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,630,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,526,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,704 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,878,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,277,864,000 after acquiring an additional 904,230 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,096,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,821,322,000 after acquiring an additional 313,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $1,590,707,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TXN. Cascend Securities increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.23.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $180.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,765,817. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $110.26 and a 1 year high of $197.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.57.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

