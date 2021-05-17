Cadence Bank NA Raises Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Cadence Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in The Allstate by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its position in shares of The Allstate by 38.8% in the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the first quarter worth about $411,000. Van Strum & Towne Inc. purchased a new position in The Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate in the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total transaction of $8,473,106.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,875,107.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $20,520,758.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,444 shares in the company, valued at $16,023,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 227,111 shares of company stock valued at $30,694,662. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on The Allstate from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Allstate has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.82.

Shares of ALL traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $138.37. 8,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,966,285. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $84.97 and a 52-week high of $139.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. The Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This is a boost from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.06%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

