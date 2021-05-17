Cadence Bank NA Raises Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Cadence Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,080 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in HP were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HP during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HPQ shares. Cowen raised their price target on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.37.

Shares of HP stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,424,584. The stock has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.87. HP Inc. has a one year low of $14.86 and a one year high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. Analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

