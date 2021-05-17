Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Shares Down 3.7%

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.42 and last traded at $15.43. 180 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 181,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.02.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Caesarstone from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Get Caesarstone alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $533.77 million, a P/E ratio of 56.96 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.35 and its 200-day moving average is $12.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.33. Caesarstone had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 1.94%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Caesarstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Caesarstone by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 93,906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Caesarstone by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 165,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Caesarstone by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 601,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Caesarstone by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. 46.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE)

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling construction end markets, as well as in new buildings construction market.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Caesarstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesarstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.