Callisto Network (CLO) 24-Hour Volume Hits $229,107.00

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 17th. Callisto Network has a total market capitalization of $35.31 million and $229,107.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Callisto Network has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar. One Callisto Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,370.04 or 0.07638609 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.58 or 0.00198501 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

