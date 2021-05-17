Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Raised to “Buy” at Siebert Williams Shank

Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist increased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Callon Petroleum from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. MKM Partners restated a neutral rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Callon Petroleum from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.56.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of CPE opened at $36.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.13 and its 200-day moving average is $22.33.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.59. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 219.88%. Equities research analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $45,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,865 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,043. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory F. Conaway sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $395,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,064. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,400 shares of company stock worth $482,812. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPE. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $947,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $183,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,348 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $53,355,000 after purchasing an additional 62,407 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $722,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

See Also: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.