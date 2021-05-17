Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 31,213 Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 31,213 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $34,429,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $12,469,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,649,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $97,145,000 after buying an additional 514,525 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,357,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 469,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,131,000 after purchasing an additional 232,148 shares during the period. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

NYSE OXY opened at $25.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.66 and its 200 day moving average is $21.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $32.52. The stock has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.35.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 76.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 2.76%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OXY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. MKM Partners upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.74.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $69,888,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $89,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.