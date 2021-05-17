Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $896,000 Investment in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 5.5% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 32,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.0% during the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,338. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective (up from $77.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.43.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $80.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.94. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.28 and a 52-week high of $81.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

