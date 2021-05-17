Canaccord Genuity Raises Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Price Target to C$62.50

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$59.00 to C$62.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$61.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CDPYF traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.67. 6,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,897. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.35 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.65.

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

