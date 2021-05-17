Canaccord Genuity Raises NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Price Target to $2.75

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $2.25 to $2.75 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from $2.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from $1.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from $2.25 to $3.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.97.

NUVSF stock opened at $2.13 on Thursday. NuVista Energy has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $2.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.24.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

