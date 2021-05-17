Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) Receives C$58.43 Average PT from Brokerages

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$58.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$64.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canada Goose to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$49.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of GOOS opened at C$46.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.17, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.94. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of C$26.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$62.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$51.49 and a 200-day moving average price of C$47.69.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

