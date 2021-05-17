Canada Silver Cobalt Works (CVE:CCW) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.35

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (CVE:CCW) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35, with a volume of 246363 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13.

Get Canada Silver Cobalt Works alerts:

In related news, Director Dianne Tookenay sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.43, for a total transaction of C$43,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$43,000.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for silver, cobalt, nickel, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Castle mine consists of 19 claims, 34 leases, and two licenses covering an area of 2,815 hectares located in Ontario, Canada.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Silver Cobalt Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Silver Cobalt Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.