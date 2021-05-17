Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) PT Raised to C$240.00 at TD Securities

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$210.00 to C$240.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$199.00 to C$201.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$157.00 to C$178.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$160.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$211.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$199.00 to C$201.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$216.56.

CTC.A opened at C$210.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.75, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.94. Canadian Tire has a fifty-two week low of C$93.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$213.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$191.39 and its 200 day moving average is C$173.85. The stock has a market cap of C$12.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09.

In other Canadian Tire news, Director Dean Charles Mccann sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$176.00, for a total value of C$308,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$484,000.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

