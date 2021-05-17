Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires 862 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOBL. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,623,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 18,578 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

BATS NOBL opened at $92.59 on Monday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.35.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.