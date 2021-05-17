Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,868,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,199,000 after acquiring an additional 193,961 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 55.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,891,000 after purchasing an additional 989,275 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,435,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,182,000 after purchasing an additional 542,871 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,293,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,117,000 after purchasing an additional 262,582 shares during the period. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 926.5% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,291,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,826 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $77.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.54. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $48.90 and a 52-week high of $78.41.

