Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $4.08 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 74,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 25,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 11,305 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,529,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $185,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $111.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.21. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $57.04 and a 12-month high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

