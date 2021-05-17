Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 204,369 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 92.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 204,369 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 3,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 24,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 43,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,126,000 after buying an additional 8,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB opened at $116.67 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.60. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.10 and a 12 month high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

