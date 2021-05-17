Capital Investment Counsel Inc Acquires Shares of 900 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Firestone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

BABA opened at $209.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $566.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.50. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $196.70 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company’s revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.27.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

