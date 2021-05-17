Capital Investment Counsel Inc Acquires Shares of 900 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Posted by on May 17th, 2021

Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Firestone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

BABA opened at $209.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $566.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.50. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $196.70 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company’s revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.27.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit