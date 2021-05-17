Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $382,000 Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,090 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Gartner were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IT. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Gartner by 340.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gartner by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IT stock opened at $231.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 97.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.50 and a 12 month high of $239.09.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.00.

In other Gartner news, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 1,598 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total transaction of $357,488.58. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,958.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 6,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.28, for a total transaction of $1,447,286.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,572 shares in the company, valued at $10,312,032.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,654 shares of company stock worth $22,111,550 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

