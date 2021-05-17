Capital Investment Counsel Inc Invests $244,000 in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 11,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.10.

MO stock opened at $50.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $93.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.67, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.29. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.83 and a 52 week high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

Altria Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

