Capital Investment Counsel Inc Purchases Shares of 3,710 Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,710 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

DELL opened at $98.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $75.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.57 and a fifty-two week high of $103.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $26.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. Research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

DELL has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.84.

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $15,972,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 347,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,274,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $17,548,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 284,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,003,092.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

