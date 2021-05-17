Capital Investment Counsel Inc Sells 345 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc trimmed its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,360 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in VMware were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMW. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 525.0% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 299 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $164.30 on Monday. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.79 and a 1-year high of $172.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $68.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VMW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Cleveland Research lowered VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.84.

In other VMware news, CEO Zane Rowe sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total transaction of $3,335,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,513,610.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.04, for a total value of $730,296.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,697 shares of company stock worth $22,282,825. 28.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

