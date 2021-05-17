Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Shares Purchased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) by 42.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.08% of Cara Therapeutics worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

CARA opened at $13.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $660.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.70. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $29.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.16.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.12. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.36% and a negative net margin of 360.35%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 3,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $60,376.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 122,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,732.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joana Goncalves sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $82,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,944.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,287 shares of company stock worth $714,394. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

