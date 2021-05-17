Carbon Hits 24-Hour Volume of $408,848.00 (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. Over the last week, Carbon has traded down 32.6% against the US dollar. Carbon has a total market capitalization of $7.79 million and approximately $408,848.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carbon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000641 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003388 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.65 or 0.00089796 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $199.99 or 0.00441776 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $103.02 or 0.00227575 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004905 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $608.82 or 0.01344845 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00042161 BTC.

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,865,047 coins. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . The official website for Carbon is crbn.io . Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio

