Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Price Target Raised to C$3.00 at Raymond James

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential downside of 7.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CJ. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$2.25 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Cardinal Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.27.

Cardinal Energy stock traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$3.24. The stock had a trading volume of 689,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,175. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.86. The firm has a market cap of C$466.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16. Cardinal Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.38 and a 52-week high of C$3.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.63 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.46.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$66.07 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Energy will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2020, company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 99,258 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

