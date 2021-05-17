Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Price Target Raised to C$3.25

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.25 to C$3.25 in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CJ. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$2.17.

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

Shares of Cardinal Energy stock opened at C$3.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.46. The company has a market cap of C$463.24 million and a P/E ratio of 6.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.86. Cardinal Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.38 and a 1 year high of C$3.35.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$66.07 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Energy will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2020, company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 99,258 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.