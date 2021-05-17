CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Director Sells $668,900.00 in Stock

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Director William A. Hagstrom sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $668,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,874.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CDNA stock traded up $1.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.97. The stock had a trading volume of 467,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,726. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.76 and a beta of 0.84. CareDx, Inc has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. On average, research analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDNA has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CareDx from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of CareDx by 851.1% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 969,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,240,000 after buying an additional 867,563 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in CareDx by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,077,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,099,000 after acquiring an additional 442,692 shares in the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 4th quarter worth about $30,972,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CareDx by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,460,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,738,000 after purchasing an additional 398,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hitchwood Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,113,000.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

