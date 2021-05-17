Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 47.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 573,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,551 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $15,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 98,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

CCL stock opened at $27.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.27. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $11.95 and a 52 week high of $30.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.00 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HSBC lowered shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,304,605 shares in the company, valued at $36,620,262.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 754,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,751,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

