CEEK VR Price Hits $0.0039 on Top Exchanges (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $2.59 million and $448,896.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR coin can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 28.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00085627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003852 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00022501 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $579.20 or 0.01298493 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00064017 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.91 or 0.00116373 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 666,544,460 coins. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek . The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

CEEK VR Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.