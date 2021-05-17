Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.84 Billion

Analysts expect that Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) will report $1.84 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Celanese’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.99 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.76 billion. Celanese posted sales of $1.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celanese will report full year sales of $6.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.83 billion to $7.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.83 billion to $7.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Celanese.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Alembic Global Advisors raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.88.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,864.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total transaction of $922,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seascape Capital Management boosted its holdings in Celanese by 0.4% in the first quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 18,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in Celanese by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese by 3.6% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. SRB Corp boosted its holdings in Celanese by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SRB Corp now owns 5,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese by 2.0% in the first quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CE traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $169.03. The company had a trading volume of 499,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,724. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.39. Celanese has a 12-month low of $79.85 and a 12-month high of $171.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

