ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Receives Hold Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their hold rating on shares of ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $93.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet cut ChemoCentryx from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on ChemoCentryx from $101.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ChemoCentryx from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.22.

ChemoCentryx stock opened at $10.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.10. The company has a market cap of $728.19 million, a P/E ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.70. ChemoCentryx has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $70.29. The company has a quick ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 58.10%. Research analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ChemoCentryx news, Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total value of $77,066.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,439,217.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tausif Butt acquired 10,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $120,222.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,870 shares in the company, valued at $120,222.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,449 shares of company stock worth $2,685,870 in the last 90 days. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCXI. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 169.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

