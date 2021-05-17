Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Increases Dividend to $1.34 Per Share

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 1.34 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29.

Chevron has increased its dividend by 19.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 34 years. Chevron has a dividend payout ratio of 94.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Chevron to earn $3.21 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $5.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 167.0%.

CVX opened at $109.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $211.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVX. Jefferies Financial Group cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus boosted their price target on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

