Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its position in Chevron by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron stock opened at $109.47 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.36. The company has a market cap of $211.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.83, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

