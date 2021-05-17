Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Price Target Raised to C$5.75

Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$5.25 to C$5.75 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CHRRF. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Chorus Aviation in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a sector perform rating on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.44.

Shares of Chorus Aviation stock opened at $3.57 on Friday. Chorus Aviation has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $4.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.16.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

