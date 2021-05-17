Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.43.

CHD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

CHD stock opened at $88.55 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.55. The company has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Church & Dwight has a 12 month low of $70.07 and a 12 month high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.89%.

In other news, Director James Craigie acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $481,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,116.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,310,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,458.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 141.3% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.