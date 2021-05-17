CI Financial (CIXX) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

CI Financial (NYSE: CIXX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/14/2021 – CI Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$24.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – CI Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$23.00 to C$25.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – CI Financial had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – CI Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – CI Financial had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$21.00 to C$23.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – CI Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$26.50 to C$27.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – CI Financial had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – CI Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $21.00 to $22.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – CI Financial had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $20.00 to $21.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – CI Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CI Financial Corp. offer asset management and wealth management advisory services. CI Financial Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

NYSE CIXX opened at $17.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.63. CI Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $11.68 and a 1-year high of $18.05.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $421.34 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that CI Financial Corp will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.1488 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of CI Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,942,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in CI Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $106,177,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in CI Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $53,803,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in CI Financial by 29.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,139,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,380,000 after purchasing an additional 707,359 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in CI Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $33,557,000. 0.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

