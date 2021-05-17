CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Price Target Raised to C$24.00

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CIXX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CI Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC upped their price target on CI Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CI Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CI Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.81.

CI Financial stock opened at $17.99 on Friday. CI Financial has a one year low of $11.68 and a one year high of $18.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.63.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $421.34 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CI Financial will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIXX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $171,942,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $106,177,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $53,803,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $33,557,000. Finally, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $29,467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

