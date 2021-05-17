CIBC Trims Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Target Price to $44.00

Posted by on May 17th, 2021

Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from $45.00 to $38.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. National Bank Financial upgraded Andlauer Healthcare Group from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Andlauer Healthcare Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.35.

Shares of ANDHF opened at $30.22 on Thursday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 52 week low of $27.14 and a 52 week high of $32.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.91.

About Andlauer Healthcare Group

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF)

Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit