CIBC Trims Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Target Price to $44.00

Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from $45.00 to $38.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. National Bank Financial upgraded Andlauer Healthcare Group from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Andlauer Healthcare Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.35.

Get Andlauer Healthcare Group alerts:

Shares of ANDHF opened at $30.22 on Thursday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 52 week low of $27.14 and a 52 week high of $32.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.91.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.