Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Receives $59.08 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.08.

Several research firms recently commented on CIEN. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total value of $153,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $56,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,387 shares of company stock worth $1,881,125 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,951 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Ciena by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 32,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Ciena stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.19. 7,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,630. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Ciena has a 12-month low of $38.03 and a 12-month high of $61.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.26.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $757.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.24 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ciena will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

