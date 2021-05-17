Cindicator Price Hits $0.0249 on Top Exchanges (CND)

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. During the last week, Cindicator has traded 31.2% lower against the dollar. One Cindicator coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0249 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges. Cindicator has a market cap of $49.88 million and $568,039.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.98 or 0.00084608 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003879 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00022154 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $563.91 or 0.01290111 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00065040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.69 or 0.00115974 BTC.

Cindicator Profile

Cindicator (CRYPTO:CND) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 coins. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cindicator’s official website is cindicator.com . The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/ “

Buying and Selling Cindicator

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cindicator should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cindicator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

