CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets flow control solutions and other highly engineered products and sub-systems for markets including oil & gas, aerospace, power, process and industrial solutions. CIRCOR has a diversified product portfolio with recognized, market-leading brands that fulfill its customers’ unique application needs. The Company’s strategy is to grow organically and through complementary acquisitions; simplify CIRCOR’s operations; achieve world class operational excellence; and attract and retain top industry talent. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded CIRCOR International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. CIRCOR International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of CIR traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.75. 139,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,071. The company has a market capitalization of $764.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.26. CIRCOR International has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $43.20.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $180.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.35 million. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 21.05%. Sell-side analysts expect that CIRCOR International will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other CIRCOR International news, insider Sumit Mehrotra sold 4,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total transaction of $160,848.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,953 shares in the company, valued at $861,874.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Tanya Dawkins sold 1,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total value of $41,515.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at $90,651.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 6.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 89.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, pumps, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, pneumatic valves and controls, electro-mechanical controls, motors, and other flow control products and systems.

