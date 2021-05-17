Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Holdings Raised by Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,799 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,293 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 2.4% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $279,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,479 shares of company stock worth $1,393,294. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.90.

Shares of CSCO opened at $52.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.30. The stock has a market cap of $222.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $54.14.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.