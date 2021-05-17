Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC decreased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,737 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.1% of Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $22,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $279,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,294. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.90.

CSCO opened at $52.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $223.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.98 and a 200-day moving average of $46.30. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $54.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.