Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Research Coverage Started at MKM Partners

MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $61.00 target price on the network equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CSCO. DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.90.

Shares of CSCO opened at $52.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $223.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.30. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $54.14.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,294 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 5,445 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 598,532 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,950,000 after buying an additional 74,472 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 222,096 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,485,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 330,361 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,083,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 128,389 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

