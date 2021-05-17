Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Boosts United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Price Target to $44.00

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on USM. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $57.00 to $50.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of United States Cellular in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of United States Cellular in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Cellular from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.81.

United States Cellular stock opened at $38.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. United States Cellular has a 1-year low of $27.72 and a 1-year high of $38.93.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. United States Cellular had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. United States Cellular’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that United States Cellular will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Deirdre Drake sold 13,747 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $498,328.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Samuel Crowley sold 2,123 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total transaction of $73,434.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,513 shares in the company, valued at $225,284.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,570 shares of company stock worth $597,695. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in United States Cellular by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,073,260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $63,627,000 after purchasing an additional 39,132 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in United States Cellular by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,425,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,002,000 after purchasing an additional 83,625 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United States Cellular by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 899,452 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,812,000 after purchasing an additional 174,269 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in United States Cellular by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 262,887 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,590,000 after purchasing an additional 113,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in United States Cellular by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 191,205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 101,149 shares during the last quarter. 15.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as accessories; sells wireless devices to agents and other third-party distributors for resale; and offers option to purchase devices and accessories under instalment contracts.

