Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Raises Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target to $415.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price objective raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $400.00 to $415.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $341.17.

Deere & Company stock opened at $384.00 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $124.69 and a 1 year high of $400.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $377.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.54. The company has a market cap of $120.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,066,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,398,918,000 after acquiring an additional 292,485 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,441,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,464,031,000 after acquiring an additional 253,994 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,741,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,768,939,000 after acquiring an additional 153,433 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,701,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,265,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.0% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,811,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,426,102,000 after acquiring an additional 38,969 shares in the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

